Bhopal, April 25: A man named Osaf Khan from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has been arrested for posting a highly objectionable and defamatory comment on social media, falsely alleging that a newlywed woman, whose husband was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, had conspired to murder him.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Osaf Khan, reportedly employed in the medical field, made the controversial comment on Facebook on April 23, just a day after the attack, the Times of India reported. His post came after a viral image showed the grieving widow sitting beside her husband’s body, still adorned in her bridal red bangles, capturing national attention and sympathy. Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Jharkhand Man Arrested for Controversial Social Media Post on Pahalgam Attack.

What Osaf Khan Wrote in His Comment on Facebook?

In a comment on Facebook, Osaf Khan wrote, "This woman should be investigated." Maybe she hired a shooter and got her husband killed the moment she got the opportunity. The baseless accusation quickly drew widespread condemnation on social media and triggered public outrage in Jabalpur.

What Actions Were Taken Against Osaf Khan for His Objectionable Comment on Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim?

A local resident, Abhay Srivastav, filed a formal complaint with the Hanumantal police, according to an India Today report. The Madhya Pradesh Police registered a case under Crime No. 287/25, citing Section 196(1) of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Due to the inflammatory nature of the post and rising public anger, Khan was arrested within hours under Section 170 of the BNS. Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay confirmed the arrest and issued a public advisory urging citizens to refrain from posting provocative or offensive content online. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Houses of 2 Terrorists Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral and Bijbehara, Video Surfaces.

Pahalgam Terror Attack That Haunted Humanity

The serene Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, often dubbed ‘Mini Switzerland’ for its breathtaking landscape of pine forests and snow-capped peaks, was turned into a scene of horror during a brutal terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists and left several others injured. Once a haven for travellers seeking peace in nature’s lap, the meadow became the backdrop of one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

The widow, who had been married only a week before the tragedy, later gave a tearful statement to the media. “We were just having bhelpuri… The gunman said my husband was not a Muslim and then shot him,” she recounted.

Haunting videos recorded by survivors captured the chaos and terror as gunmen opened fire, freezing the idyllic setting in a moment of unimaginable violence. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted tourists in the scenic region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2025 11:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).