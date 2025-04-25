The houses of two terrorists, who were believed to be behind the Pahalgam Terror attack that killed 26 on April 22, have been demolished in Jammu and Kashmir. News agency IANS reported that the authorities demolished the houses of two terrorists in Pulwama's Tral and Anantnag's Bijbehara, suspected to be involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Reportedly, the houses belonged to Asif Fauji, also known as Asif Sheikh, in Tral, South Kashmir, and Adil Thoker in Bijbehara. On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police released a set of sketches of the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam attacks. The police said the sketches were made based on eyewitness accounts. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Live Video Purportedly Showing Terrorist Killing a Tourist Surfaces Online (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Houses of 2 Terrorists, Believed To be Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Demolished in Jammu and Kashmir

Watch: Authorities demolished the houses of two terrorists in Tral (Pulwama) and Bijbehara (Anantnag), suspected to be involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/GIhDKIzQrZ — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

