Nagpur, December 19: Manmohan G Vaidya, one of the prime ideologues of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), died on Saturday after battling illness for the past few days. He passed away at the age of 97, breathing his last in Maharashtra's Nagpur -- which was also his residential city and the headquarters of the Sangh.

Union Minister and senior RSS-BJP leader Nitin Gadkari expressed sorrow over MG Vaidya's demise. In a string of posts shared on social media, Gadkari described Vaidya as an esteemed scholar, an ace journalist and a respected ideologue of the RSS. BJP-RSS Control Facebook in India, Says Rahul Gandhi.

"It is a great sorrow that a pious and sage-like personality has passed away. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Gadkari, who is also the lawmaker of Nagpur, said.

See Nitin Gadkari's Tweets

खरे तर बाबूरावजी शतायुषी होतील, हा ठाम विश्वास होता, परंतु नियतीच्या मनात काही वेगळेच होते. एक व्रतस्थ आणि ऋषीतुल्य व्यक्तिमत्त्व आपल्यातून गेले याचे अतीव दु:ख आहे. ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्म्यास शांती देवो. ॐ शांती. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 19, 2020

Vaidya was a noted journalist, and contributed as a columnist till the past couple of years in several leading national dailies. He is credited for strengthening the RSS' point of view in the mainstream, at a time when the group's political arm was not at the centrestage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).