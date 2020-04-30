Migrant Workers Stopped by Police at Madhya Pradesh Border After They Attempt to Enter From Maharashtra, Several Stranded at National Highway 3 Near Sendhwa, View Pics

Migrant Workers Stranded Near Madhya Pradesh Border (Photo Credits: ANI)

Madhya Pradesh, April 30: Several migrant workers were today stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. According to the images shared by ANI, scores of migrant labourers are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other people stranded at various places due to coronavirus lockdown. All the states and union territories have been directed to designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for facilitating interstate travel of stranded people. MHA Allows Interstate Travel For Migrant Workers, Students & Tourists Stranded Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check pictures of migrant labourers stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway:

Madhya Pradesh: Scores of migrant workers today were stopped by the police at state border after they were trying to enter into the state from Maharashtra. They are now stranded between Mumbai-Barwani stretch of National Highway 3 near Sendhwa. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/D8zPgJUfOj — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020

Migrant workers across the country are facing huge difficulties on account of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Around 10 days back, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his demand for special trains to ensure that stranded migrant workers from other states can return home. All the migrant workers are forced to live in temporary shelter homes after public transport services were suspended due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus