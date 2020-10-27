New Delhi, October 27: NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block on Tuesday. Both the leaders were seen greeting with Doval by giving elbow bumps. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, it is suggested as an alternative to shaking hands.

According to an ANI update, they had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance. BECA Signed During India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, 'Will Open New Avenues in Information Sharing', Says Rajnath Singh, Here's Everything About BECA Agreement.

Mike Pompeo & Mark Esper greet NSA Ajit Doval by giving elbow bump:

Delhi: NSA Ajit Doval had a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at South Block. They had a constructive meeting and discussed a number of issues and challenges of strategic importance, say sources. pic.twitter.com/ATmwcu87Um — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark T Esper arrived in India on Monday for the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue which is aimed at strengthening strategic ties in the face of growing Chinese influence across the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2020 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).