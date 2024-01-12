Aizawl, January 12: Drugs worth Rs 68.41 crore were seized and three persons arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, the Assam Rifles said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles personnel raided Bualpui village in Siaha's district, and seized 225 gram of heroin, it said. Meghalaya: Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Racket in Khliehriat, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs Six Crores

The heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 1.75 crore, was seized on Wednesday, it said, adding that two people were arrested in connection with it. In another operation on Thursday, the forces seized 20 packets of methamphetamine tablets, weighing 22.2 kg, from the Zokhawthar-Melbuk Road in Champhai district.

The drugs, worth Rs 66.66 crore, were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department for legal proceedings. A person was apprehended in connection with the seizure, the Assam Rifles said.