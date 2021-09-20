New Delhi, September 20: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast said on Monday. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that widespread rainfall activity with heavy showers are likely over Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. "Isolated very heavy falls is also likely over East Rajasthan on September 20; over Gujarat region on September 20 and 21 and over Saurashtra & Kutch during September 22 -23, 2021", the IMD said.

The rainfall conditions in parts of the country are due to a low-pressure area that lies over central parts of East Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh. Also, apart from the low-pressure area, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. No significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 5 days. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Lash Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP, Odisha and West Bengal Till September 21 Due to Cyclonic Circulation.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD forecast said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttrakhand till September 23, 2021. Meanwhile, widespread rainfall with very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today, i.e. September 20, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2021 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).