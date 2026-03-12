New York, March 12: Residents across the DC region, including Maryland, and Northern Virginia, are bracing for a sharp shift in weather conditions as a cold front moves through the region this Thursday, March 12. After a period of relatively mild temperatures, a wintry mix of rain and snow is expected to develop throughout the day. Meteorologists warn that while significant accumulation is unlikely in the immediate metro area, plummeting temperatures could create hazardous conditions for the evening commute.

The weather transition is part of a broader system bringing a blast of Arctic air into the Mid-Atlantic. Rain is expected to begin in the early morning hours before transitioning to a rain-snow mix as the cold air settles in. While ground temperatures remain relatively warm, surfaces could become slick in areas where the transition to snow happens more rapidly, particularly in the northern and western suburbs of the DMV. Winter Weather Advisory: Is the US Facing a Major Snowstorm?

DC Weather Alert:

Rain showers may end as some wet snow Thursday. Much colder & gusty by the afternoon. See you at 4 am. pic.twitter.com/DgpBoQlsoV — Taylor Grenda (@TaylorGrenda) March 12, 2026

DC Weather: Timing and Precipitation Type

The onset of precipitation is expected during the morning rush hour, initially appearing as light rain. As the cold front pushes through by midday, the rain will likely mix with or change over to wet snow. Forecasters indicate that the best chance for seeing actual snowflakes will be between noon and 4:00 p.m.

Accumulations are expected to be minimal for Washington D.C. proper, likely limited to grassy surfaces. However, higher elevations in Western Maryland and the Blue Ridge mountains could see a coating to an inch of slushy accumulation before the system moves out. Severe Weather Outbreak Threatens Central US With Tornadoes, Large Hail And Damaging Winds.

Temperature Plunge and Wind Chill

The most significant impact of this system will be the dramatic drop in temperature. Morning highs in the 40s (Fahrenheit) will give way to the 30s by mid-afternoon. By Thursday night, temperatures are forecast to drop well below freezing, reaching the low 20s.

Strong northwesterly winds are also expected to develop behind the front. These gusts could make it feel like the teens or single digits by Friday morning, marking the coldest air the region has seen in several weeks.

Impact on Travel and Safety

Local transportation officials have issued a weather alert for the Thursday evening commute. While heavy snow is not anticipated, the combination of wet roads and rapidly falling temperatures can lead to "black ice" on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads.

Commuters are advised to allow extra travel time and to stay updated on school or government delays. Pedestrians should also use caution on sidewalks and stairs, as wet spots from the morning rain will likely freeze solid after sunset.

