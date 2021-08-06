New Delhi, August 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring states including Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest weather forecast. The IMD said that widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 5 days with very heavy rains over West Madhya Pradesh today, i.e. on August 6, with a reduction thereafter.

The torrential rains in Madhya Pradesh have crippled normal life across the state. The incessant rainfall has been triggered by a low-pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh with associated cyclonic circulation. Moreover, apart from Madhya Pradesh, heavy rainfall is very likely over West Bengal today, i.e. on August 6, over Jharkhand on August 10 and Bihar during August 8-10, 2021. Madhya Pradesh Floods: MP Home Minister Got Stuck In Flood-Hit Datia District, Airlifted By IAF Helicopter.

Giving details about the progress of the monsoon in parts of India, the IMD forecast said that the northeastern states of India will witness enhanced rainfall till August 9. The rainfall activity is set to increase in the northeastern states from August 10, the IMD weather forecast said.Maharashtra Floods: Shops, Cars, Police Station Partially Submerged in Water in Sangli (Watch Video).

Adding further, the IMD said that the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, centre of a low-pressure area over central parts of north Madhya Pradesh and neighborhood, Sidhi, Daltonganj, Purulia, Digha and thence southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to shift close to the foothills of the Himalayas by August 10.

