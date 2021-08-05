Torrential rainfall has created havoc in parts of Madhya Pradesh, bringing normal life to a standstill. The Indian Air Force (IAF) continued the rescue operations in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district that has been affected by floods. The army has been called in to help in relief and rescue operations. Helicopters have been pressed into service to evacuate people.

