Mumbai, July 4: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai to continue on Sunday. The adjoining districts like Thane and Raigarh may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday, said the Met Department.

Informing about the latest update, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few isolated places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Mumbai." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely During Next 48 Hours, IMD Asks Citizens to Stay Away from Sea Shore Amid High Tide Warning.

Predicting the rainfall for Sunday, the IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Palghar. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Mumbai and Raigad."

Here's what IMD said:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts today: India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai pic.twitter.com/UeZjaPwdwP — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Earlier on Saturday morning, predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places of Mumbai and adjoining districts. Apart from this, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai predicted intermittent rain or showers very likely in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places to take place in the next 48 hours.

