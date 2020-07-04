Mumbai, July 4: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday requested the people of Mumbai to stay away from the seashore as the high tide of 4.57 metres is likely to occur at 11.38 am on Saturday. This has also been confirmed by the tide forecast and Met Department. Meanwhile, regional meteorological department had have predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places of Mumbai.

Urging the people to stay away from sea amid high tide warning, the BMC took to Twitter and said, "India Meteorological Department has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Also, a high tide of 4.57 metres to occur at 11:38 am tomorrow (July 4)." Mumbai Rains: City Receives Heavy Rainfall, Water Logging Reported in Several Parts, IMD Forecasts More Rains.

Here's what the BMC said:

#HighTideAlert@Indiametdept has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for the next 48 hours. Also, there is a high tide of 4.57 metres at 11:38 AM tomorrow. Citizens are requested to stay away from the sea shore.#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/KTgOtkoQqE — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the Met Department predicted another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai. Deputy Director-General of IMD said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Widespread heavy rainfall across the city. Rains moved from cityside yesterday morning towards suburbs as the day progressed. Very cloudy sky over the Arabian Sea seen from Mumbai radar, satellite images. Another heavy rainfall day for Mumbai."

Apart from this, the Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai predicted intermittent rain or showers very likely in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places to take place in the next 48 hours. Earlier on Thursday, IMD had issued an orange alert for next to days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts.

