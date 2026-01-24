Moradabad: 5 Muslim Students Booked Under UP Anti-Conversion Law for Allegedly Forcing Hindu Girl to Wear Burqa

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Moradabad, January 24: Police in the Bilari area of Moradabad have registered an FIR against five minor students under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The action follows allegations that they pressured a 16-year-old Hindu classmate to wear a burqa and urged her to convert to Islam.

The incident reportedly took place on December 20 (with some police reports noting December 12), while the group of students was returning from a coaching center in the Sahu Kunj colony. The matter gained public attention recently after a minute-long video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the Hindu girl being assisted or coerced into wearing the garment in a narrow alley. UP: FIR Registered Against 5 Muslim Girls Under Anti-Conversion Act in Moradabad.

Following the viral footage, the victim’s brother filed a formal complaint at the Bilari police station. He alleged that the accused students—aged between 15 and 17—had been consistently pressuring his sister to adopt Islamic practices and providing her with religious literature. He expressed concerns over a "deeper conspiracy" to alienate the girl from her faith.

However, a secondary narrative has emerged during the preliminary police inquiry. According to some investigating officers, the girls were reportedly on their way to a restaurant that passed by the brother’s shop. Preliminary statements suggest the Hindu student may have worn the burqa voluntarily to hide her identity and avoid being spotted by her brother while out with her friends.

"The accused and the victim are friends who attend the same tuition center," stated Kunwar Akash Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural). "While we have registered the FIR under the anti-conversion law due to the sensitivity of the allegations, we are thoroughly investigating the motive to determine if this was a case of religious coercion or a misguided attempt to hide from family members." Deceitful Religious Conversion: Supreme Court Declines To Entertain PIL Seeking Directions To Control Fraudulent Religious Conversions.

The police have confirmed that because all five accused are minors, no immediate arrests have been made. The investigation is currently focused on verifying the authenticity of the video and recording statements from the students and staff at the coaching center. Authorities have appealed for calm, as the incident has sparked localized tension and debate over the enforcement of the state’s anti-conversion statutes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bhaskar English), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).