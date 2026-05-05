Moradabad Shocker: Property Dealer Shot Dead During Morning Walk in Uttar Pradesh, Old Rivalry Suspected

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A property dealer was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Monday evening, with police suspecting an old rivalry as the possible motive behind the killing. The incident took place in the Bilari area, where the victim was attacked by assailants while out for a walk, officials said, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar. According to preliminary information, the victim, identified as Ranjeet Chauhan, had stepped out of his home in Kamalpur Chandora village after dinner when he was intercepted by a group of men.

Police said the attackers opened fire at close range. In some accounts, the assailants also used sharp weapons during the assault, indicating a planned attack. Delhi Shocker: 42-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead in Dwarka; Gangster Kapil Sangwan Under Police Radar.

The victim reportedly tried to escape and seek shelter inside a nearby house, but the attackers followed him and continued the assault. He sustained multiple injuries and collapsed at the scene.

Family members and locals rushed Chauhan to a nearby community health centre with the help of emergency services. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have initiated further legal procedures. Bihar Shocker: 21-Year-Old Youth Killed After Alleged Assault by Group of Men in West Champaran; Villagers Block Road in Protest.

Police officials indicated that the murder may be linked to a prior dispute between the victim and one of the accused, identified as a resident of the same village.

Initial findings suggest that tensions between the two parties had been ongoing for some time. Authorities are examining whether the attack was premeditated and if additional individuals were involved. A complaint has been filed by the victim’s family, naming suspects, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest those involved.

Senior police officials visited the crime scene soon after the incident and have formed teams to trace the suspects. Investigators are also recording statements from witnesses and family members to establish the sequence of events.

Incidents involving property dealers being targeted have been reported in parts of Uttar Pradesh in the past, often linked to disputes over land, financial dealings, or personal rivalries. While the exact motive in this case is yet to be confirmed, police say all angles, including personal enmity, are being examined. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are expected as police continue their inquiry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).