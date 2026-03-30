Moradabad, March 30: In a major breakthrough, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad have arrested a history-sheeter who had been evading law enforcement for over two decades. The accused, identified as Naresh Valmiki, was on the run for 21 years before being caught during a routine verification drive in the Pakbada police station area.

According to officials, the 56-year-old had been living in Sambhal under a false identity. He had changed his name to Sultan and posed as the son of Jalaluddin to avoid detection. Over the years, he managed to blend into the local community and built a new life, successfully staying off the police radar. Delhi Police Arrest 47-Year-Old Man From Mysuru for Sending Over 1,000 Hoax Bomb Threat Messages to Courts and Schools Across India.

UP Police Arrest Fugitive After 21 Years, New Identity Exposes Him

उत्तर प्रदेश – सिर पर मुस्लिम टोपी, बड़ी दाढ़ी और कुर्ता पायजामा पहने इस व्यक्ति का नाम नरेश वाल्मीकि है। ये मुरादाबाद पुलिस का हिस्ट्रीशीटर है। पुलिस से बचने के लिए 21 साल पहले मुरादाबाद से भाग गया। संभल जिले में रहने लगा। नाम सुल्तान रख लिया। पूरी पहचान मुस्लिम वाली बना ली।… pic.twitter.com/L4vzW3ycDd — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) March 30, 2026

The arrest came as part of an ongoing verification campaign carried out using the Yash app, which is designed to identify suspicious individuals. Acting on a tip-off about a man with doubtful activities, police set up a trap on Dungarpur Road and detained him. Initially, the accused claimed to be Sultan, but later confessed his real identity during interrogation. Delhi Police Bust Interstate Ganja Supply Network, Arrest Key Supplier From Odisha; 21 Kg Ganja, Smack Worth INR 12 Lakh Recovered.

During the search, police recovered multiple fake documents created under his assumed name. These included two Aadhaar cards, three voter ID cards, a PAN card, an e-Shram card, a Prathama Bank smart card, and a letterhead. A mobile phone seized from him is also believed to contain crucial digital evidence.

Police revealed that Valmiki is involved in several serious crimes, including robbery and fraud. He admitted to changing his identity to escape arrest in old cases and had been living under the radar ever since. Officials are now investigating whether he continued illegal activities while in hiding and if others helped him procure forged documents.

Moradabad police have termed the arrest a significant achievement, highlighting how technology and verification drives played a crucial role in tracking down a long-absconding criminal. The accused has been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of his activities and network.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).