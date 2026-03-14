Moradabad, March 14: A 25-year-old engineer has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district for the brutal murder of his twin sister and a subsequent attack on his mother. The suspect, identified as Hardik, allegedly stabbed his sister, Himashikha, 84 times following a heated domestic dispute regarding his career and personal life.

The incident unfolded on March 6 after an argument broke out between the siblings. According to police reports, Hardik had been unemployed for approximately 18 months and spent a significant amount of time on social media. His sister and mother, Neelima—an assistant manager at an insurance company—had been frequently counseling him to focus on his professional life and distance himself from an online relationship. Mathura Shocker: Woman Kills Mother-in-Law With Help of Lover After Being Caught Red-Handed, Both Arrested.

Driven by resentment, Hardik allegedly used a vegetable knife to kill Himashikha. Following the murder, he visited his mother’s workplace and told her he had a "surprise" for her at home. Upon reaching the residence and discovering her daughter’s body, Neelima was also attacked by Hardik. Lucknow Shocker: Man Rapes, Murders Woman, Strangles Partially Blind Son Who Tried To Save Her.

While Himashikha succumbed to her extensive injuries, Neelima survived the assault and is currently in stable condition. Hardik was apprehended within 24 hours of the crime. During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that the constant pressure to secure a job and end his relationship led to the violent outburst.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).