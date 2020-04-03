MP: Medical Team, That Was Attacked, Visits Indore Locality Again to Screen People For Coronavirus Infections; We Are Not Scared, Says Dr Zakiya Sayed

Dr Zakiya Sayed (Photo Credits: IANS)

Indore, April 2: The team of doctors and paramedic, which was attacked in Indore's Tat Patti Bakhal on Wednesday, visited the area again on Thursday and conducted screening of people there for coronavirus infection. Dr Zakiya Sayed, who was part of the team when they were pelted with stones, said her team was not scared and carried out their duty despite receiving injuries in yesterday's attack. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 53, COVID-19 Count Crosses 2000 With 235 Cases in The Past 24 Hours.

"We had been working on the screening of contacts for the last four days. But what we saw yesterday, we had not seen earlier. We sustained injuries but we have to do our job and will not be scared," Dr Zakiya Sayed told ANI. Her team comprised five persons, including three doctors, was pelted with stones by locals on a visit to locate persons reportedly infected with when they were on a visit to locate persons reportedly infected with the coronavirus. Coronavirus Pandemic: Global COVID-19 Count Breaches 1-Million Mark, Death Toll Crosses 50,000.

Dr Zakiya Sayed's Statement:

A video of the incident showing stone-pelting and how the medical team left in a rush to save themselves went viral on social media, sparking outrage. On Thursday, police arrested seven people in connection with the attack. The accused were booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had warned of strict action against those who attacked the doctors and paramedic team.

"Such people are not humans, they are enemies of humanity. The doctors and paramedic staff have put their lives at risk and are trying to save the lives of others. An attack on them will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken against them. We will book the accused under the NSA," the Chief Minister had said in a video message.