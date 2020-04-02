Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 53, COVID-19 Count Crosses 2000 With 235 Cases in The Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 2: The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached to 2069 following an increase of 235 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday evening. Of this, 1860 people are presently suffering from COVID-19 disease. The death toll has also risen to 53, according to data furnished by the ministry till 6 pm. At least 150 patients have recovered and discharged from the hospitals, while one person migrated. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak Here.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum 335 coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala which has recorded 265 so far. Maharashtra also reported the maximum deaths due to coronavirus - 13. Tamil Nadu is on the third spot with 234 coronavirus cases, including six people who recovered and one death. Delhi recorded 219 cases, including four deaths. In Uttar Pradesh, which has reported 113 cases, 14 patients were treated successfully and two people died. 50 Medical Staff Members Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus So Far, Reveals Health Ministry.

Earlier today, the government said that around 400 coronavirus positive cases so far have been linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. The Tablighi Jamaat event, which was held between March 13 to March 15, has emerged as a hotspot for coronavirus after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering. The government has said that of the nearly 2,000 persons evacuated from the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters, 1,804 were quarantined and 334 admitted in hospitals.

Responding to a query on the shortage of PPEs, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that orders have been placed for 1.5 crore PPEs and for 1 crore N95 masks, besides other regular masks. The official said that domestic manufacturing of N95 masks has been stepped up amid the ongoing crisis. Agarwal insisted that people should respect medical professionals and healthcare workers who are on the frontline in fighting coronavirus.