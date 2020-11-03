Mumbai, November 3: In another incident of credit and debit card fraud in Mumbai, the Mulund Police busted a Delhi-based gang that acquired electronic data capture (EDC) machines from shop owners on commission basis. The gang then used the ECD machines to make transactions by using the credit /debit card details of the foreigners. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cops also arrested six members of the gang, including a woman from the national capital and recovered 9 EDC machines from them. The report states that when several EDC machines were checked by the police, it was found that the accused had made 234 transactions using 38 cards belonging to foreign nationals. IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted in Delhi, 2 Arrested in Greater Kailash-I.

During the probe, Police recovered seven mobile phones, laptop, 21 cards and nine EDC machines from the accused. According to the HT report, the accused belonged to the age group between 25-27 years. They have been identified as Salim Khan (26), Suraj Singh (25), Rupesh Gandhare (41), Sonika Washani (30) Sachinkumar Balkishan Singh (34), Suresh KC alias Khatrichhatri (37). Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Inter-State Drug Cartel, Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Seized.

Reports inform that the Khan who runs a chicken shop in Thane, had given his EDC machine to Mulund-resident Suraj Singh. Police said Gandhare knew Sonika and gave the EDC machine to her after which she passed it on to her friend Balkishan Singh. The report adds that KC, who hails from Nepal, gave details of the debit and credit cards of foreigners’ to Balkishan who used them to make the transactions. Police said Khan deducted 15℅ commission on the transactions through his machine and transferred the balance amount to Suraj Singh.

The incident came to light after the Mulund branch of State Bank of India (SBI) noticed a suspicious transaction of Rs 29,680 made in Delhi through the debit card of the foreign national. The transaction was made using the same EDC machine which was issued to Khan. Reports inform that the bank stopped the payment and reported the matter to Mulund police station. During the probe, Khan confessed of having given his EDC machine to Suraj Singh. After this, the cops nabbed the remaining five members of the gang.

