New Delhi, October 10: The Delhi Police special cell has busted an inter-state drug cartel by arresting two key members: Paramjeet Singh and Ashwani.

Five kilograms of high-grade heroin worth more than Rs 20 crore in the international market has been recovered from them. Several mobile handsets and SIM cards used in drug trafficking activities have also been recovered.

Both the accused were arrested from Pusa Road. According to the police, accused Paramjeet Singh disclosed that he used to procure heroin from drug suppliers in Rajasthan and supply the same in Delhi and NCR. Singh also disclosed that his entire family is engaged in drug supply.

His relatives are settled in different parts of Delhi including Jwala Nagar, Kasturba Nagar, Nand Nagari and Inder Puri. Punjab Police Arrest 2 Members of Pak-Backed Drug & Arms Smuggling Cartel Involving Former BSF Constable.

"They use to live and work in groups. It is not an easy task for police to apprehend any one of them or to recover any contraband from their area. It is on record that on many occasions, they had attacked the raiding police teams by pelting stones from their rooftops in order to escape from the stringent NDPS Act. In this regard, several cases under various heads including riot, attack on police, have been registered against them," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP Special Cell.

The other accused, Ashwani, has also been indulging in drug trafficking for more than five years. He used to take heroin from Paramjeet Singh and supply the same to various drug peddlers in Delhi and the national capital region.

