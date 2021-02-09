Mumbai, February 9: A fire has broken out in Modella colony in Mumbai’s Mulund area. The blaze erupted near Mulund check naka. According to reports, several fire engines have reached the spot and firefighting operation is underway. Till now, there are no reports of any injuries due to the blaze. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Scrapyard in Mankhurd's Mandala Area Near Slum; Firefighting Operations Underway (Video).

After getting the information, senior officials also rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area, causing panic among the residents. More details are still awaited. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at City Centre Mall in Nagpada Area; No Injuries Reported.

Tweet by ANI:

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Modella Colony near Mulund Check Naka in Thane (w). Traffic Police officials. Fire fighting operation underway. No casualty reported, so far. pic.twitter.com/8EgNZNRbZF — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

It is the third incident of fire in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in a day. On Tuesday morning, a massive fire broke out in at least four factories in the Taloja industrial area in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported. In another incident of fire, a level-1 blaze erupted a four-storeyed building near Versova’s fish market.

