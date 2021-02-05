Mumbai, February 5: A massive fire has broken out in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Friday afternoon. According to reports, the blaze erupted a large scrapyard in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar link road. Fourteen fire tenders have reportedly reached the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at City Centre Mall in Nagpada Area; No Injuries Reported.

Till now, there are no reports of any injuries or collateral damage due to the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A video of the blaze also surfaced on social media. In the video, a thick envelope of black smoke could be seen coming out from the scrap yard. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Godown in Kurla West; No Injuries Reported (Video).

Video of the Smoke Coming Out From the Site Where The Fire Erupted:

Big fire in Mankhurd. pic.twitter.com/GnNmvgpt8V — Vivek Gupta News18 (@imvivekgupta) February 5, 2021

Panic gripped the area due to the fire incident. Senior officials have also rushed to the spot. Notably, there is a huge garbage dumping ground near the spot where the fire broke out. More details are still awaited.

