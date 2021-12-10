Mumbai, December 10: For the first time in Mumbai, the colour of two zebra crossings have been changed to red and white. According to reports, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) introduced this coloured zebra crossing on the roads at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). MMRDA Car Shed Construction: Bombay High Court Stays Transfer Order and Construction Work, Says 'Serious Flaw in Decision-Making Process'

These colours of crossings have been widely used in some other cities including Lucknow and Nagpur for enhanced visibility. These colours are used as per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) colour code guidelines.

Based on accounts, there is a difference in colour markings when making roads asphalt and cement. Although white and black colours are seen on asphalt roads, the same colours are not visible on cement roads.

According to the IRC, in areas where there is immense congestion, parking vehicles in any place can result in traffic. Additionally, considering the significant movement of vehicles in the corporate area, the use of colour code 35 - red is allowed. Mumbai: Girder of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Bandra Kurla Complex, 14 Workers Injured

BKC is a corporate sector, with many government offices, there are also head offices of banks and private companies. Therefore, they also have many busy roads.

According to the MMRDA, the red and white colours on the BKC road have a life of up to two years, but in Indian conditions it could be one year. Nonetheless, it will be important to see the difference these new colours make.

