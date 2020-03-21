Mumbai Local Trains Barred For General Public, Only to be Used by Essential Service Providers From March 22 to Prevent COVID-19 Spread; IDs to be Checked at Stations

Mumbai locals | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 21: The Maharashtra government issued a late night order on Saturday, announcing that the suburban train network in Mumbai would be used only by essential service providers from March 22. The Mumbai locals - as the intra-city train network is referred to - would remain inaccessible for others. The strict measure was taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The general populace would be barred from boarding the locals from March 22 onwards, confirmed reports citing the order issued by the state government. To enforce the measure, personnel would be deployed to check ID cards of the essential service providers to allow them to board the trains. The officials will be stationed at the entry-exit gates of local railway stations.

Order Issued by Maharashtra Govt

Big news & major decisions by @CMOMaharashtra. From March 22, general people will not be allowed to travel in Mumbai local trains. Those are working for essential services, they will be only allowed to travel. The ID cards will be also checked at every stations @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/uMyvcouxlH — Sudhir Suryawanshi (@ss_suryawanshi) March 21, 2020

The essential service providers include the health department personnel, doctors, staff, police officials, sanitation staff and media professionals. The order comes nearly four days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he could be forced to stop locals from plying if those without pressing needs continue to use the train services.

Maharashtra confirmed a total of 63 coronavirus cases till Saturday - a jump of 11 cases in the last 24 hours. The state is worst-affected among all other Indian provinces, followed by Kerala with 52 patients, Rajasthan with 25 and Uttar Pradesh with 24. Nationwide, the tally of infected patients reached 315, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.