Mumbai, March 30: The first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9, connecting Kashigaon to Dahisar, is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, April 3. The 4.5-km elevated stretch has completed trial runs and secured necessary safety clearances from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). While the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is awaiting final confirmation from the state government, senior officials indicate the date is being finalised for a high-profile event featuring Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Enhanced Connectivity for Mira-Bhayandar

The Phase 1 rollout includes four key stations: Dahisar (East), Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon, and Kashigaon. As an extension of the existing Metro Line 7 (Red Line), this new corridor will allow residents of Mira Road and surrounding areas to travel directly to Gundavli in Andheri East without switching trains. Mumbai MHADA Lottery 2026 Registration: Apply for 2,640 Affordable Homes at housing.mhada.gov.in.

For those travelling toward the western suburbs, the Dahisar East station remains a critical hub. Passengers can interchange there for Metro Line 2A to reach Andheri West, which further connects to the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro Line 1 at DN Nagar.

Golden Nest Flyover and Infrastructure Projects

Alongside the metro launch, the controversial Golden Nest Junction flyover is also likely to be opened for motorists. The bridge recently drew public criticism over a design that saw traffic lanes narrow abruptly, but officials have moved forward with the opening to ease local congestion. The inauguration ceremony is expected to serve as a launchpad for two other major infrastructure milestones:

BKC Pod Taxi System: A groundbreaking ceremony (bhoomipujan) is planned for the INR 1,016-crore Automated Rapid Transit System. The project will feature driverless pods spanning 8.8 km with 38 stations to solve last-mile connectivity in the business district.

A groundbreaking ceremony (bhoomipujan) is planned for the INR 1,016-crore Automated Rapid Transit System. The project will feature driverless pods spanning 8.8 km with 38 stations to solve last-mile connectivity in the business district. Thane–Borivali Tunnel: The event will mark the official launch of the Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) for the 11.8-km twin tunnel project. Once complete, the corridor is expected to reduce the commute between Thane and Borivali to just 15 minutes. Mumbai Metro Pillar Collapse: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Suspends Executive Engineer After Pillar Collapses in Mulund; MMRDA To Cover Treatment Costs of Injured.

Metro Line 9 Background and Regional Impact

Metro Line 9 was designed to alleviate the heavy traffic pressure on the Western Express Highway and reduce the dependence of Mira-Bhayandar residents on the overcrowded Western Railway line. While the total 13.58-km corridor will eventually extend further into Bhayandar with eight stations, Phase 1 focuses on the immediate bottleneck between the Dahisar border and Kashigaon. MMRDA officials clarified that while the infrastructure is ready and safety-certified, the official start of commercial operations depends on the final nod for the April 3 ceremony. Local representatives, including Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta, have characterised the upcoming launch as a "new identity" for the region's progress.

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