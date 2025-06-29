Mumbai, June 29: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 12-year-old boy accidentally fired a round from a pistol in Dahisar. The alleged incident occurred on Friday evening, June 27, at Ghartan Pada in Dahisar. Police officials said that the minor boy fired a round from an Italian pistol, which he reportedly found in a garbage dump. It is learnt that the minor boy got the loaded pistol from a garbage and started playing with it, thinking it was a toy.

However, the minor boy realised the truth when a bullet was fired soon after he pulled the trigger. Cops said that no one was injured in the accidental firing. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident came to light when a passerby alerted police constable Prabhakar Kadam about a few children finding a pistol near the Sai Krupa Chawl in Ghartan Pada. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Booked for Sharing Private Video of Girl While Bathing on Social Media.

Soon, a police team rushed to the spot, where they found a crowd gathered near the pistol. During a preliminary investigation, cops learned that 12-year-old Sunil Jadhav found the pistol in the garbage while he was playing with his friends. The minor boy immediately dropped the gun after realising that it was a real pistol with live cartridges. However, the sound of the shot attracted the crowd.

Although no one was injured in the accidental firing, cops said they took the Italian pistol, P Beretta Gardone VT CAL 765 mm PA and four live cartridges into custody. It is also reported that the pistol was worth around INR 1.5 lakh. Meanwhile, cops are scanning CCTV footage of the area and nearby places to identify the person who dumped the firearm in the garbage. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death in Front of Kids After Being Refused Money for Alcohol in Goregaon, Arrested Within 2 Hours.

A case against an unknown person has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

