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News INDIA Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Messages, Po*n Videos to Ex-Colleagues, Harasses Them Saying He ‘Likes Hindu Girls’; Arrested A 25-year-old Mumbai man, Arshad Siddiqui, has been arrested for allegedly harassing women by sending obscene messages, po*nographic videos, and making lewd remarks, including targeting Hindu women. Police say he misused contact details obtained from a workplace WhatsApp group. Multiple victims have come forward.

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A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly sending obscene messages and harassing former female colleagues, following a complaint by a 19-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Arshad Siddiqui, is alleged to have targeted multiple women, sending explicit content and making lewd remarks, including statements that he “likes Hindu girls.”

The case emerged amid separate reports of alleged forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). However, the arrest relates specifically to allegations of harassment, misuse of personal data, and the circulation of obscene material. TCS Nashik Case: ‘Wi-Fi Passwords Were Vulgar’, Survivor Makes Fresh Shocking Claims.

Man Accused of Sending Po*n Videos and Targeting Hindu Women

According to the complaint, the teenager worked as a telecaller at an office in Mumbai’s Mahalakshmi area, where she became acquainted with the accused through a workplace WhatsApp group.

“We got to know each other there (at work), but we never spoke to each other. He got my number through the group,” the victim told IANS. “After getting the number, he started sending me vulgar videos and photos... He would say that if he married me, he would never ask me to leave the Hindu religion or tell me not to wear a Kalava (sacred thread) or go to temples...” Mumbai Shocker: Private Company Employee Arrested Over Obscene Messages to Woman Colleague.

The media outlet accessed some of the chats between the victim and the accused. One WhatsApp conversation shows Siddiqui had shared a po*n video, asking the victim to watch it. “See this po*n,” he messaged along with the video.

In another conversation, the girl told Siddiqui: “Mai Hindu hu (I'm Hindu)” to which he replied that he has had many Hindu girlfriends. “Aaj kal Hindu girls ko bhi Muslim hi pasand aate hai (These days, Hindu women like Muslim men),” he added.

Siddiqui is accused of obtaining mobile numbers of women from an office WhatsApp group and misusing that information to send inappropriate messages.

“After leaving the company, he (Siddiqui) extracted the contact numbers of four women, specifically Hindus and began sending them obscene messages and po*nographic videos,” said the complainant’s father. “My daughter was one of the women he texted. When she shared it with me, we lodged a formal complaint.”

Police said that, based on initial investigation, at least three other women were also harassed. All of them have agreed to record their statements.

The accused was arrested following the complaint, with investigators examining allegations of harassment, data misuse, and repeated attempts to contact the victims.

Condemning the incident, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said Siddiqui kept changing his number to continue harassing the victim. She added that timely police action led to his arrest.

Siddiqui is also reported to be related to a local political figure. His uncle, Sajid Siddiqui, has stated that the police have full authority to take appropriate legal action in the matter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI, IANS, NDTV). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).