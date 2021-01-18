Mumbai, January 18: A shocking incident has been reported from Mumbai where a racket of sales and purchase of new born babies was operational. The Mumbai Police on Monday cracked down on it and arrested nine people including a doctor in Kherwadi neighbuorhood near Bandra railway station for selling new born babies. As per reports, baby girls were being sold for Rs 60,000 while new born were sold at Rs 1,50,000. Tamil Nadu Baby Selling Case: Health Secretary Directs Namakkal DC to Probe Matter.

"We gathered information and reached a woman who had sold her two newborn babies through a female agent to families in Mumbai and Pune. The agent’s questioning led us to another woman who had sold her newborn baby to a family in Dharavi,” said police officer Yogesh Sawant, while speaking to India Today. Mumbai Police Finds 1-Year-Old Kidnapped Girl Within 48 Hours, Emotional Reunion With Mother Leaves Every One Teary-Eyed (Watch Video).

As per reports, low-income families were lured by the agent and members of an NGO to sell their new born babies. The accused reportedly provided certificates of delivery to the families who bought the new born. According to police as many as seven babies have been sold through the racket. Mumbai Police has launched an investigation and is trying to locate the members of the NGO who are active in the western suburbs of the city.

