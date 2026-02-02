Mumbai Police Issue Denial As Report Claims 12 Children, Including 8 Girls, Go Missing in 36 Hours

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Mumbai, February 2: The Mumbai Police have issued a denial after a report claimed 12 minor children were reported missing across the city within a 36-hour window. The reported disappearances, which include eight girls, sparked urgent concerns among authorities regarding the possibility of organized human trafficking syndicates operating within the metropolitan area. However, the police denied these claims and asserted that data about missing and kidnapped children was being "misrepresented".

According to a report by Free Press Journal, complaints about missing children were received from Shivaji Nagar (four cases), Sakinaka (two cases), Antop Hill (two cases), and Oshiwara, Mankhurd, Bangur Nagar and Ghatkopar (one case each). Child Kidnapping Gang Active in Mumbai? Police Call ‘82 Kids Missing in 36 Days’ Social Media Claim ‘Misleading’.

In Oshiwara, a 14-year-old schoolboy never returned after leaving for class, a case reported by his 46-year-old father. Similarly, in Antop Hill, a 12-year-old boy vanished after going to a garden to play, according to his 32-year-old mother. Another resident of Antop Hill, a 15-year-old girl, went missing while out on an errand, as reported by her 55-year-old grandmother.

The Shivaji Nagar area has seen a particularly high concentration of cases, with four separate reports. These include an 8-year-old boy who did not return from playing in a garden, a 12-year-old boy noticed missing when his father returned from work, and a 17-year-old girl who vanished while her mother was away dropping younger siblings at school. Additionally, a 17-year-old boy from the same locality left his home following an argument over money and has not been seen since.

In other parts of the city, families in Sakinaka are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was home when her father left for work but was gone later, as well as a 16-year-old student who never returned after leaving to get photocopies. In Bangur Nagar, a 17-year-old girl went missing after stepping out to buy wafers, while in Mankhurd, a 15-year-old boy disappeared while visiting a neighbor. Rounding out the reports, a 17-year-old girl from Ghatkopar failed to return home after leaving for her tuition classes.

No Ransom Calls Received, Major Search Operation Launched

According to police sources mentioned in the report, no families have received ransom demands, which is being viewed as a hopeful indicator. Investigators emphasised that their top priority remains the immediate safety and recovery of the minors.

To assist in the search, a massive city-wide operation has been initiated, the report added. Authorities are distributing and displaying photographs of the missing children at key locations, including railway stations, bus depots, busy marketplaces, public parks, hospitals, and various shelters or children's homes. Heartwarming Reunion! Minor Girl Leaves Home After Argument, Located at Mumbai Central; Safely Reunited With Her Father by Mumbai Police (See Pic).

Growing Fears of Trafficking

While some cases are initially investigated as potential runaways due to domestic issues or academic pressure, the sheer volume of cases in 36 hours has forced authorities to consider more sinister motives, the report claimed. Investigative teams are currently cross-referencing these disappearances with known trafficking patterns and active criminal gangs previously involved in the exploitation of minors.

Official records from the Mumbai Police indicate that 145 children were reported missing between June and December 2025, a figure that includes 93 girls. The data highlights a significant spike late in the year; between November 1 and December 6 alone, 82 cases were registered. More than half of these recent disappearances involved older adolescents, specifically 41 girls and 13 boys under the age of 18.

Law enforcement officials noted that despite the high volume of reports, several children have since been located and successfully reunited with their families.

Mumbai Police Issue Denial

Hours after the FPJ report, the Mumbai Police released a statement on its social media accounts, denying the claims. "Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims," it said.

Certain social media handles are misrepresenting data and indulging in rumour-mongering regarding cases of missing and kidnapped children. We categorically deny these claims. Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and… — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 2, 2026

"Action, including the registration of FIRs against those deliberately spreading false information and creating public panic, is under process," the police added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Mumbai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).