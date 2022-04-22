Mumbai, April 22: Ahead of the Monsoon season, the Central Railway (CR) has sought permission from the city's traffic police in order to carry out the demolition of the 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Carnac bridge which is located in South Mumbai has been declared 'unsafe' by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2018. Mumbai Rains 2022: Mumbai To Witness High Tide on 22 Days This Monsoon Season; BMC Identifies 72 Spots As Landslide-Prone Areas.

The CR has also sought permission from the traffic department to stop vehicular movement on the bridge. The 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge was constructed in 1867 in the Victorian era.

It was primarily built for bullock carts and horse-drawn carriages, however, the bridge was later restricted for the movement of heavy vehicles. At present, the Carnac bridge today is a vital bridge connecting the PD'Mello Road and DN Road.

After discussions between the Central Railway and BMC authorities, only Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) were allowed to operate on the bridge. A senior CR official said, "We have discussed with the traffic and BMC authorities to demolish the bridge. It should be razed before the monsoon starts. A new bridge will be constructed here." Mumbai: Woman Arrested for Threatening, Demanding Rs 10 Crore From Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Earlier, the CR had even started construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Byculla railway station. As per reports, experts have also implemented speed restrictions of 30 kmph on all vehicles on the Byculla, Arthur Road, and Currey Road ROBs.

After the Gokhale Bridge at Andheri railway station had collapsed in July 2018, a team of experts from IIT-Bombay, Central, and Western Railway along with BMC officials had undertaken an audit of 445 bridges in Mumbai across the railway tracks.

