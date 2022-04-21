Mumbai, April 21: In what could be seen as a respite for Mumbaikars from the scorching heatwave conditions, the Mumbai Rains or monsoon is scheduled to be normal this year and will hit the city as usual in June. According to sources, this year Mumbai will observe high tide in the Arabian sea for 22 days of the four months of the monsoon season this year.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the sea levels are expected to rise beyond 4.5 metre on the 22 days of the high tide this year. The data by the Disaster Management Cell states that six days each in June and July and five days each in August and September will be high-tide days during the rainy season in Mumbai. Mumbai Rains Trends on Twitter As Light Rain Drizzles City (Check Tweets).

The BMS data also said that the highest tide of 4.87 metres is expected to take place on June 16 at around 1.35 pm, and July 15 at around 1.22 pm. Going by the data, Mumbai will witness rising sea levels from June 13-18, July 13-18, August 11-15, and September 9-13. Last year, Mumbai witnessed 8 days of high tides during the monsoon season.

Interestingly, during the review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), officials of the BMC and other agencies were directed to carry out an inspection of the ongoing pre-monsoon work across the city.

An official from the civic body told Indian Express, "During the high tides, the administration will be on alert as heavy rainfall on the same day contributes to long-term flooding in parts of the city. We have instructed ward officers concerned to ensure that all pre-monsoon works like drainage cleaning, road repairs, tree-trimming gets over in time." Weather Forecast: 'Maximum Temperatures in Maharashtra To Drop From April 22', Says IMD; Assam, Meghalaya To Receive Heavy Rainfall.

Issues ranging from trees being trimmed to dilapidated buildings, and landslide-prone areas were addressed during the review meeting. While the garden department has been asked to finish tree trimming ahead of the rains, others have been directed to construct security walls to avert landslides and issue notices to dilapidated buildings.

The BMC officials have identified 72 spots as landslide-prone areas of which 45 have been marked as dangerous. In order to avoid untoward incidents, the civic body will send notices to people living in such areas thereby asking them to move to safer locations during the Mumbai Monsoon season.

