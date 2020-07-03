Mumbai, July 3: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Friday with water-logging reported at various places across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials stated that there is an increase in cloud cover near the coast of Mumbai. K S Hosalikar, IMD, Mumbai tweeted saying that in the last 3 hours, Mumbai city received more than 10 CM rainfall at 10.30 am. The official further informed that a heavy rainfall warnings has been issued for the west coast of Mumbai for the next 48 hours.

The Mumbai Police urged people to remain indoors and not venture out after the IMD issued warning for Friday and Saturday. "#HeavyRainfallAlert. The @Indiametdept has forecasted "heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions. #MumbaiRains," the Mumbai Police tweeted. Monsoon 2020 Covers Entire Country Nearly Two Weeks Early, Says IMD.

Here's the tweet by Mumbai Police:

#HeavyRainfallAlert The @Indiametdept has forecasted ''heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places" for Fri & Sat for Mumbai. All citizens are advised to remain indoors, not venture out unnecessarily and take necessary precautions.#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2020

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai and adjoining coastal districts. The weather agency had issued an orange alert for the next two days. An orange alert implies that authorities should be prepared to handle any situation arising out of severe weather conditions.

Here's the tweet by KS Hosalikar:

Last 3 hrs Mumbai city recd more than 10 CM rainfall at 10.30 am. Heavy rainfall warnings for west coast ,Mumbai 24/ 48 hrs. Take care. काळजी घ्या pic.twitter.com/lHeuOnGgXi — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 3, 2020

In its weather bulletin, the IMD had said that Ratnagiri district is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, while Raigad will receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. As per IMD, a rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours is considered as heavy rainfall, while rainfall between 115.5 and 204.5 mm is very heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, rainfall above 204.5 mm in 24 hours is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall.

