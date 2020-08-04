Mumbai, August 4: After receiving heavy rainfall throughout the night, several areas in the financial capital continue to remain flooded. 230 mm of rainfall occurred in a span of 10 hours in the financial capital. "The mithi river swelled up in the morning because of the intense rainfall and crossed the danger mark. As of now, Mithi River is flowing below the danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now", said BMC Commissioner.

Mumbai local train services have been disrupted, several bus routes have been diverted and major routes have been closed on account of the waterlogged streets. IMD predicted that there would be intense to very intense rainfall in many parts of Mumbai during the next three hours. Mumbai Traffic Update: Hindmata Flyover, Milan Subway, Malad Subway And Other Routes Shut For Vehicular Movement Due to Waterlogging Following Heavy Rainfall.

Mithi River Flows Below Danger Mark After Swelling Early Morning

230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hrs. It's a flood-like situation. Mithi river had swelled up in the morning because of heavy rains, crossing the danger mark. As of now, it is flowing below danger level. The evacuation of people has also been stopped right now: BMC Commissioner https://t.co/WD3WzQY8oJ pic.twitter.com/KDJDFMa2n7 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Flooded streets in Mumbai, Pics from Parel:

Normal life disrupted in #Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers severe water logging at various places of the city. #Maharashtra Visuals from Parel area pic.twitter.com/WQSLMk0pZO — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

The financial capital and a few neighbouring districts are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" today and tomorrow. Apart from Mumbai, the alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police earlier in the day informed that due to waterlogging, there are few routes that have been closed for vehicular traffic. The routes that have been shut are Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2020 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).