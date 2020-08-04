Mumbai, August 4: Following overnight heavy rainfall in Mumbai, there have been severe waterlogging in several places in the financial capital. Mumbai Police informed that due to waterlogging, there are few routes that have been closed for vehicular traffic. The routes that have been shut are Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT.

Mumbai Police have requested the citizens to take care and dial 100 in case of emergency. BMC earlier in the day appealed to offices and establishments to remain closed today on account of the heavy rainfall alert for today. Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Disrupted, BEST Bus Routes Diverted Due to Severe Waterlogging in Lower Parel And Other Areas.

Mumbai is expected to witness a high tide of 4.51 meters around 12:47 pm today, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbaikars have been advised not to venture out unless extremely necessary and stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas.

Routes to Avoid Due to Waterlogging:

Owing to waterlogging, following routes have been closed for vehicular movement: Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi and Dadar TT. Citizens are requested to take care & dial 100 in case of emergency.#TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/l9nshAJEqP — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2020

Mumbai and a few neighbouring districts are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" for today and Wednesday after the weather department upgraded its earlier "very heavy" forecast today. Apart from Mumbai, the red alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

