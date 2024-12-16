We often come across viral videos of stunts gone wrong, with people risking or losing their lives for Instagram reels, videos, clicks, likes, and views. In a video that has now gone viral online, a woman tourist is seen trespassing and standing on the railway tracks of the Alishan Forest Railway in southern Taiwan and posing for a selfie, unaware of the oncoming train. In the now viral footage, we see people move away upon hearing the loud honk of the train. However, the traveller, lost in her phone, remains oblivious to the incoming danger and fails to notice the train or hear the honk. She is then struck by the train, falls to the side, and sustains minor injuries. The accident causes a delay of about an hour for 62 passengers. The woman now faces fines for violating railway safety laws. Watch the viral video below. Instagram Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong! Chinese Woman Falls From Moving Train in Sri Lanka While Recording Reel, Miraculously Escapes (Watch Viral Video).

A tourist trespassing onto the tracks of Alishan Forest Railway in southern Taiwan was struck by a train, sustaining minor injuries and delaying 62 passengers by about an hour. She faces fines for violating railway safety laws. pic.twitter.com/b7lDUlZSmW — TaiwanPlus News (@taiwanplusnews) December 16, 2024

