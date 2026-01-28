Mumbai, January 28: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday, January 27, arrested a couple for allegedly recording and uploading obscene videos of a 29-year-old woman on various pornographic websites. The arrests were made following a complaint by the victim, who alleged that the videos were filmed under duress. Authorities confirmed that while two individuals are in custody, a search is underway for six other suspects linked to the case.

Arrests and Identification in the Obscene Video Case

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sonu Gupta and his wife, Sonia. According to an official from the Samta Nagar police station, the couple was apprehended after a preliminary investigation corroborated the victim's claims. Mumbai Shocker: NM College Professor Stabbed to Death at Malad Railway Station After Minor Local Train Dispute; Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Details of the Alleged Incident

The police official stated that the accused allegedly recorded the videos by force and subsequently distributed them across multiple online platforms without the victim’s knowledge or consent. According to the victim's statement, the incident took place in August last year. The 29-year-old woman told authorities that she was subjected to a traumatic ordeal where the accused filmed her against her will.

The matter came to light recently after the victim discovered the content had been made public on the internet. Following her statement, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Monday, leading to the immediate arrest of the Guptas. 'Your Figure Is Very S*xy': Rapido Rider Sends Obscene Messages to Girl, Her Friend Alleges No Response From Mumbai Police Helpline Numbers (Watch Video).

Legal Charges and Ongoing Investigation

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, focusing on charges related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and the electronic distribution of explicit content without consent. Police officials said that efforts are currently underway to track down and arrest the six other individuals involved in the incident. Investigators are also working with cyber cells to identify and remove the explicit content from the various websites where it was uploaded.

