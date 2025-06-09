In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old MBBS student, Rohan Rampher Prajapati, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai, late on June 8. Police suspect financial difficulties and academic stress pushed him to hang himself from a ceiling fan in the boys’ hostel. Rohan’s roommate alerted authorities, and although he was rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The JJ Marg police have registered an Accidental Death Report and begun a detailed investigation. Worli Shocker: Man Shoots Wife Dead, Then Kills Self With Same Gun in Mumbai; Police Launch Probe Into Murder-Suicide.

MBBS Student Found Dead in Mumbai Hostel

#BREAKING Rohan Rampher Prajapati, a 22-year-old third-year MBBS student, was found dead by suicide at Sir J.J. Hospital's boys' hostel in Mumbai. Police suspect financial strain and academic stress led to the act. He was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room. JJ Marg… pic.twitter.com/fzinpLWx84 — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)