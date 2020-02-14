Mumbai Shocker: History-Sheeter Kills Man After Brawl in Chembur, Sleeps Near Dead Body for Hours Before Surrendering to Police

Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, February 14: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old history-sheeter in Mumbai killed and man and slept near the dead body for hours before surrendering to the Police next morning. Reports inform that the man walked into the Chembur police station on Thursday after committing the crime and confessed to killing a man over a heated argument. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused identified as Hemant Rai, who lived in a room at RC Road in Shiv Shakti Nagar area of Chembur, allegedly dragged the man to his room after a brawl broke out between the two on Wednesday.

A case under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder. Rai is currently unemployed and lived alone. His mother lives in Vashi Naka at Chembur. The report states that the accused then killed the man in the early hours of Thursday at his home and slept alongside the dead body till next morning. The deceased, who is believed to be in his mid-twenties, is yet to be identified. The HT report quotes Chembur police saying that the identity of the dead person is yet to be known as no documents could be found on his person. Uttar Pradesh: Man in Noida Sleeps With 'Angeethi' in Car, Dies of Suffocation.

In his statement to the police, the accused said that he was walking on the road when he got into an argument with the other man. He further informed the cops that he was in an inebriated condition on Wednesday night when the incident took place. The fight turned violent when the deceased abused him, following which Rai dragged the man to his room around 2.30 am and attacked the man with a knife and slit his throat. Bihar: 40-Year-Old Man Kills His Wife For Dowry In Purnia, Sleeps Next To Dead-Body For About A Week.

The report states that even though the man was bleeding, inebriated Rai slept beside him until next morning. He later walked into the police station and narrated the entire story to the police there after which the police rushed to the room and was shocked to see the man profusely bleeding. He was declared dead before admission.

According to details by Police, Rai is a history-sheeter and has cases such as theft and body offences registered against him. An investigation was conducted in the area which revealed that the deceased was walking around during the wee hours on Wednesday and was shooed away by some people. Police is of the opinion that the deceased may have had a mental illness.