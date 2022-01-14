Muzaffarpur, January 14: In the latest case in the series of heinous sexual assault incidents reported in the country, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy who lured her out of her house under the pretext of giving her chocolate.

The alleged crime occurred at a village within the jurisdiction of Deoriya police station in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on January 5 but came to light on Tuesday when the minor girl’s mother lodged a complaint, following which the police nabbed the teenage accused. His parents have also been held for allegedly assisting him and putting pressure on the family of the girl to not report the crime to the police, according to Deoriya SHO Uday Kumar Singh. Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai

According to a report published in the Times of India (TOI) the incident happened on January 5 at 4.30 pm in the evening in the backyard of the house. The victim's mother alleged in the FIR that her daughter was taken to an isolated place by the minor where she was raped, SHO of Deoriya police station Uday Kumar Singh said.

The report quoted a police officer as saying that the victim was playing alone on January 5 when the accused offered her to give her chocolates and took her out of the house. The juvenile took her to a secluded place in the house's backyard and reportedly raped her. After returning home, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother after which her mother lodged a complaint with the police.

The police, after receiving the complaint, sprang up in action. While the 17-year-old accused fled, his parents were arrested on Tuesday evening for allegedly assisting him and putting pressure on the minor girl’s family members to prevent them from alerting the police about the crime. The police later secured the teenager from Deoriya Purani Bazaar. Uttarakhand Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gangraped By Two Men In Dehradun; One Arrested

The minor girl is being administered care at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital. Her medical examination has been conducted, as per police sources.

