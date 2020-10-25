Mumbai, October 25: A patient of Tuberculosis and COVID-19 in Mumbai, who had gone missing, was found dead inside the toilet of a hospital, according to a report. A ward body at the hospital found the decomposed body of Suryabhan Yadav inside the toilet. Suryabhan Yadav was missing for 14 days and a missing complaint was lodged on October 4. Mumbai Man’s Dead Body Handed Over to Wrong Family, Cremated, Relatives Protest at Sion Hospital; Watch Video.

According to a report by India Today, the ward boy noticed a foul smell emanating from one of the locked toilets. When he opened the door, he found Yadav's body there. "It appears to be a natural death. The patient was COVID-19 positive and had Tuberculosis," the hospital's administrative staff was quoted as saying. Yadav may have developed breathing problems while he was in the toilet, the staff said. Video Shows Dead Bodies Lying Beside Living Patients in Sion Hospital, BMC Orders Probe.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya hit out at the Maharashtra government and BMC. "I visited TB Hospital Shivadi, met Dean Dr Lalit Anande, Police Inspector Shashikant Bhat. 27-year-old Suryabhan Yadav, who is a Covid patient, was admitted on September 30. The hospital declared him absconding on October 4. His body was found on October 18 in the hospital toilet. What was BMC and Maha government doing (sic)," Kirit Somaiya tweeted.

"BMC TB Hospital Shivadi Records says Suryabhan Yadav admitted 30 Sept as COVID/TB Patient. Found Missing 4 Oct. Deadbody found 18 Oct. BMC, Hospital did Nothing to trace Patient, No Police Complaint, No Info to Relatives. CRUDE behaviour (See Hospital Monitoring Computer Screen)," he added.

While police registered an accidental death report (ADR) at the RAK Marg police station, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).