Video Shows Dead Bodies Lying Beside Living Patients in Sion Hospital, BMC Orders Probe

Mumbai, May 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an inquiry after a video allegedly taken inside a COVID-19 ward at the civic-run Sion hospital shows bodies of patients lying next to those who are under treatment. The video went viral on social media on Wednesday, triggering outrage. The video also sparked off a political controversy as Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Nitesh Rane termed it "very very shameful". BMC Mandates 100% Attendance for All its Employees in Offices, On-Field Duty Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

The chilling video apparently shows a COVID-19 treatment ward in the Sion hospital where at least half a dozen dead bodies are lying on beds next to the living patients undergoing treatment there. The bodies can be seen wrapped in black plastic bags, some also have some kind of a cloth or a blanket spread on them. "In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful! (sic)" Rane tweeted while sharing the video. BMC Circular Mandating Cremation of Coronavirus Victims' Dead Bodies Withdrawn, Says Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

As soon as the video went viral, many slammed the authorities for risking other patients' lives. Here it may be noted that a recent order issued by Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said bodies of COVID-19 patients should be shifted out of the wards within 30 minutes of death and disposed of within 12 hours.