Mumbai, September 14: Protest broke out at Sion hospital in Mumbai after the body of a man was handed over to the wrong family and later cremated. According to a video of the incident released by ANI, the relatives of a man who died at Sion Hospital due to injuries from an accident, created ruckus after his body got exchanged with another person who died at the hospital. The relatives of the deceased claimed that the man was already cremated by the other family. The grieving family members also alleged that his kidney was removed during postmortem. Dead or Alive? Confusion Caused by Ahmedabad Government Hospital in Communication About Already Cremated Patient's COVID-19 Report is Shocking and Bizzare.

According to reports, the Sion Hospital, erroneously handed over the body of 28-year-old Ankush Sarvade, to the family of another person, Hemant Digambar, who committed suicide. Sarvade had succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident while undergoing treatment. When the mix-up came to light, Sarvade's family members staged a protest in the hospital.

In the wake of the utter carelessness by the hospital authorities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended two staff members of the hospital. While dismissing the allegation that the man's kidney was removed doing postmortem, the BMC said strict action will be taken against those found guilty. It added saying that a committee has been formed for further investigation.

Here's the tweet:

#WATCH Mumbai: Relatives of a man who died at Sion Hospital due to injuries from an accident, create ruckus after his body got exchanged with that of another deceased. He was already cremated by the other family. BMC says "Two staff suspended, committee formed for probe." (13.09) pic.twitter.com/S4ZVJQjKfJ — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

The BMC informed that Sarvade was admitted to the Sion Hospital on August 28 and was on life support after his surgery. The report adds that soon after he was rushed to the Sion hospital, he was operated for his head injury and a few days later, his health deteriorated following which he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Following his death, the body was sent for a postmortem. The shocking incident came to light when Sarvade's relatives came to collect his body. When the family went to the mortuary, they were shown the body of a much older man instead.

After questioning the hospital authorities, they said the body was mistakenly given to another family and has already been cremated. By that time, the other family had performed the last rites of Sarvade. Later, Sarvade's angry family members created ruckus in the hospital, but police intervened and brought the situation under control.

