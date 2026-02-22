Puri, February 22: In a case that has sparked widespread outrage across Odisha, police have arrested five school staff members, including four teachers and a peon, for the alleged repeated rape of a Class 7 student over the past year. The arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by the minor’s family after the victim disclosed the prolonged abuse. Authorities confirmed on Friday, February 20, that the accused were apprehended from the school premises in a coordinated operation involving local police and child welfare officials.

The survivor, a minor residing in a local hostel, was allegedly subjected to sexual assault within the school building on multiple occasions. According to investigators, the abuse began in late 2024 and continued systematically through 2025. In addition to the five primary suspects, a female teacher has also been taken into custody for her alleged role in abetting the crime by failing to report the abuse despite being aware of the student’s distress. Odisha Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Arrested in Bhadrak for Alleged Se*ual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl.

5 Teachers Arrested for Allegedly Raping Class 7 Girl ‘Over a Year’ in Odisha

The incident came to light after the girl’s health deteriorated, leading to a medical examination that confirmed the assault. According to the Bhubaneswar Police, the accused used their positions of authority to threaten and silence the victim. The arrested individuals include three male teachers, a physical education instructor, and a school peon.

The female teacher arrested in the case is accused of covering up the incidents to protect the school's reputation. Police have filed charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and criminal intimidation. Odisha Shocker: College Student Gang-Raped Near Baliharchandi Temple in Puri As She Spends Time With Male Companion, 3 Arrested; Police Launch Manhunt for Other Accused.

The State Education Department has taken immediate cognisance of the matter, placing the school’s management under review. All five arrested staff members have been officially suspended pending a departmental inquiry. The school, which receives government grants, may face a withdrawal of its recognition if negligence at the management level is proven.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital and is reported to be in stable physical condition. Legal aid has been provided to the family by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU). The police have also recorded the victim’s statement under Section 183 of the BNSS (formerly 164 CrPC) before a magistrate to ensure the evidence is admissible in court.

This case follows a series of recent reports regarding the safety of minors in residential schools across Odisha. Despite the mandatory requirement of Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) and "child-safe" guidelines, implementation in rural and semi-urban schools remains inconsistent. Activists have called for stricter background checks for all educational staff and the installation of CCTV cameras in common areas of all government-aided institutions.

