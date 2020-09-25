Mumbai, September 25: The toll rates in the city will rise from October 1. The rates at Mumbai entry points booths at Vashi, Mulund, LBS Marg, Airoli and Dahisar will increase. According to a Times of India report, the one-way toll for a passenger car, which was Rs 35, will now be Rs 40. It is to be mentioned that the toll of Rs 35 has been constant for six years.

The new rates will be applicable till September 30, 2023. The Mumbai Entry Point Toll Ltd (MEPL) is expected to generate a cash flow of over Rs11,500 crore by 2027. Vashi Toll Plaza in Navi Mumbai Witnesses Long Queue of Vehicles After NHAI Resumes Toll Collection at National Highways.

Here Are the New Rates That Will be Applicable From October 1:

The toll rate for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) has been increased by Rs 10 one-way to Rs 65, and for trucks and buses by Rs 25 each way to Rs 130. For multi-axle vehicles (MAVs), there has been an increase of Rs 25, to Rs 160.

When the first phase of coronavirus lockdown was announced in March, NHAI decided to stop collecting toll in the country amid the pandemic. It was resumed in the following month In August, private bus and lorry operators requested National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to forego an annual hike of toll fee to help the transport industry to bounce back from a financial crunch and poor business due to the lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).