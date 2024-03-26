Mumbai, March 26: At least 40-50 persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a sprawling commercial centre in Mulund suburb of northeast Mumbai here on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control said. The blaze was noticed around 9.30 a.m. on the sixth floor of the 6-storey Avior Corporate Park on LBS Road, trapping scores of employees working there. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Sixth Floor of Commercial Building in Mulund (Watch Videos)

The conflagration was restricted in around a 1000-sq.ft area of the top floor, but owing to the glass façade, the flames and smoke did not spread much. At least 40-50 people, who were working on the top floor at that time, were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade through the staircase and a turntable ladder. Andhra Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Tanker Godown in Vijayawada, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

Fire at Avior Corporate Park in Mulund

Fire at Avior Corporate Park in Mulund⚠️ Tens of Fire Brigades at spot. Hope it doesn't become another Dreams Mall. Sad incident considering Closure of Financial Year. Hope everyone is Safe. #Mulund @mulund_info pic.twitter.com/rbCgI4dkfr — Mumbai Nowcast (@MumbaiNowcast) March 26, 2024

The BMC rushed at least five fire-tenders and tankers to the spot and the fire-fighting operations continued, the premises were cordoned off by the Mumbai Police and the Avior Park security personnel. There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far, said the BMC Disaster Control.

