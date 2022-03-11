Water Supply to be hit in Parts of Mumbai on March 14, 15

Mumbai, March 11: Water supply will be disrupted in Worli and Dadar for 18 hours on March 14 and March 15 between 8 am and 2 pm as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to do repair work on the Tansa East and West main water supply line.

According to the BMC’s hydraulic engineering department, there will be 100 per cent water cut in Worli, Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Gokhale Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Matunga west and Sena Bhavan, while there will be low pressure supply in Dhobi Ghat and Saat Rasta. Mumbai Power Outage: Local Train Services Hit, Many Areas Out of Electricity Due to Tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission Line

Repair on leakages in the 1,450-mm diameter Tansa East and West main water supply line will be conducted near Gawde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel. The BMC has appealed to residents to store water during this period.

