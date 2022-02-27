Local train services disrupted due to power outrage in Mumbai. Large power cuts hit Mumbai and other parts of the city. According to the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST, the power supply to most of parts city was affected due to tripping of MSEB 220kv transmission line on Mulund-Trombay.

Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has affected: Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO t — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

DRM Tweet on Mumbai Local Trains:

Due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai, local train services have been disrupted over Western Line. Inconvenience is regretted. #WrUpdates @WesternRly @drmmumbaicr — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 27, 2022

BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in a tweet, said "Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city". "Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour". "We regret the inconvenience".

Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure at many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience.#MyBMCUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 27, 2022

