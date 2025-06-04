Jabalpur, June 4: Police in Jabalpur have detained Atul Chaurasia, a hotel owner and former president of the BJP division, on suspicion of running a prostitution ring out of his establishment in the Gadha Bazar neighbourhood. A 25-year-old Assamese woman accused Chaurasia and another woman of coercing her into the sex trade, which led to the arrest.

According to a report by the Times of India, Prasanna Sharma, the in-charge of the Gadha police station, claims that the victim first encountered Chaurasia and his female associate approximately three years ago when he arrived in Jabalpur. She claimed that she was forced into prostitution by both of them. In response to Chaurasia's complaint, police conducted a raid at the hotel on Sunday night, filed a formal complaint, and took Chaurasia into custody. He has been placed under police custody for a day. Sex Racket Busted in Baner: Massage Parlours Used As Front for Prostitution, Managers and Property Owners Arrested.

The BJP has promptly taken disciplinary action in response to the grave accusations. Jabalpur district president Ratnesh Sonkar kicked Chaurasia out of the party's primary membership on the directive of state party president VD Sharma. In a letter, Sonkar claimed that Chaurasia's participation in this illegal activity had damaged the party's reputation and that his dismissal was necessary. Sex Racket Busted in Baner: Massage Parlours Used As Front for Prostitution, Managers and Property Owners Arrested.

Because a former office-bearer of a major political party is involved, the case has caused political and public outrage. Police have promised that all those involved in the alleged trafficking and exploitation will face consequences and that additional investigations are being conducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 08:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).