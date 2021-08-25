Mysuru, August 25: In a shocking incident, a student was allegedly gangraped by five men in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday night. The girl’s male friend was also thrashed by the goons. The incident took place on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout. The area is located at the foot of Chamundi Hills. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and her condition is reported to be stable.

A case was registered in the matter. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm on August 24. According to a report published in The Times of India, the MBA student was with her male classmate when the group of five men intercepted them and started demanding money. Karnataka: Mentally Challenged Woman Allegedly Raped by Unidentified Man at Mysuru's KR Hospital; Case Registered.

The men thrashed the girl’s male friend and took her to a secluded place, and gangraped her. They even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody. Senior police officials visited the crime spot on Wednesday. The police have recorded statements of the girl and her male friend. The girl has been sent for medical examination. Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped After Being Abducted From Outside Her House in RK Puram.

As per the TOI reports, the male friend of the victim was even stabbed by the accused. One person has been detained by the police for questioning. The police have formed teams and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Notably, the area where the crime took place does not have street lights. The incident took place almost two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang in the city.

