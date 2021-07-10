Mysuru, July 10: In a shocking incident, a mentally challenged was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in KR Hospital in Karnataka’s Mysuru. The alleged crime took place almost a week ago. However, an FIR was registered in the case on Friday. The woman is reported to be in her thirties and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for several months. Rajasthan Horror: 15-Year-Old Tribal Girl Raped After Being Abducted From Outside Her House in RK Puram.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the rape survivor was shifted to the special care unit for victims of sexual assault at Cheluvamba Hospital. The complaint was filed by KR hospital authorities on July 9 and on the basis of the complaint, the FIR was lodged. The woman has been sent for medical examination, and the report of which is still pending.

The police have launched an investigation into the case. The cops are checking the CTV footage of the ward to nab the accused. There are four other mentally challenged women in the ward. MLA L. Nagendra also visited the hospital and asked authorities to expand CCTV coverage of the hospital. Meanwhile, State Mahila Congress chief Pushpa Amarnath also condemned the incident. The Congress leader urged the government to ensure justice to the rape survivor.

Last month, a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda area. The minor girl had gone to a marriage function from where she went missing. She was found in an unconscious condition the next day. A case was registered in the matter.

